Chef J. Kenji López-Alt was at Uwajimaya on Oct. 14, signing copies of his new book, “The Wok: Recipes and Techniques.”

It features more than 200 recipes, explanations of knife skills, and how to stock a pantry, in addition to guiding you through the science and technique of cooking in a wok.

The book is available for purchase at Kinokuniya Bookstore.