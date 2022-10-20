Fong getting added responsibilities at SBA

The Small Business Administration (SBA) has asked Mike Fong, SBA director for Region 10, to serve as Acting Regional Administrator for Region 7—which includes Iowa, Missouri, Nebraska, and Kansas.

“I’m honored that SBA and the Biden-Harris Administration have the confidence in me to oversee operations in eight states across two different regions and I’m looking forward to spending time in the Great Plains to support small businesses,” Fong told the Northwest Asian Weekly.

Region 7 Regional Administrator Vercie Lark stepped down from his role this month to return to the private sector.

According to its data, Region 7 has approximately 35,000 AAPI-owned small businesses while Region 10 has 90,000, and 65,000 in Washington state alone.