Cauce elected to National Academy of Medicine

University of Washington (UW) President Ana Mari Cauce is among the new members elected to the National Academy of Medicine (NAM) in an announcement made on Oct. 17.

NAM recognizes those who have demonstrated outstanding professional achievement in medicine and public health, and election to it is considered among the highest honors in these fields.

A professor of Psychology and American Ethnic Studies, with secondary appointments in the Department of Gender, Women and Sexuality Studies and the College of Education, Cauce’s research focuses on adolescent development, with a special emphasis on at-risk youth.

She was named the 33rd president of the UW in 2015, after serving as interim president for seven months and having previously served as provost and executive vice president.