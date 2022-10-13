$150K for Fred Hutch cancer research

On Oct. 10, the MG2 Foundation presented a $150,000 check from the proceeds of their “Swing for the Cure” golf tournament to Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center. The funds are earmarked for Dr. Cyrus Ghajar‘s research on metastasis, or the spread of cancer cells to different sites. For over 20 years, MG2’s “Swing for the Cure” tournament has raised over $2 million in support of breast cancer research and mammograms.

