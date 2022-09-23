Mayor to appoint Diaz as SPD chief

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell announced on Sept. 20 that he will appoint interim Chief Adrian Diaz as the next permanent Chief of the Seattle Police Department, following an extensive national search and robust community engagement.

“Throughout this process…Chief Diaz was the clear choice to respond to concerns about crime and safety and to drive the effective response that will make a real impact,” said Harrell in a statement.

Diaz will begin a neighborhood tour to build on and expand his strong and long standing community ties. His confirmation as permanent chief of police requires City Council confirmation.