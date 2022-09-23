Li to keynote ACRS gala

Michelle Li will be the keynote speaker for ACRS’s Benefit Gala at MOHAI on Oct. 1, ACRS announced on Sept. 17.

A former KING 5 anchor, Li co-launched the Very Asian Foundation (veryasianfoundation.org) in January 2022. Her response to a racist voicemail became a global movement of unity.

Her reporting has been honored with a national Peabody Award, four national Murrows, and multiple regional Emmys—often for covering topics related to race or gender inequities.

The annual ACRS gala raises money for vital programs and multilingual services that help support more than 30,000 community members in need.