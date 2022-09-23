King County launches new programs to support immigrants

The Department of Community and Human Services (DCHS) announced the launch of two new programs on Sept. 7, providing financial support to immigrants in King County:

King County Immigration Fee Support Program can help King County immigrants pay eligible fees associated with applying for legal status, including filing fees with U.S Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) and Executive Office for Immigration Review.

Immigration application costs vary from a couple hundred dollars to thousands of dollars per applicant. Applicants must be living, working, going to school in King County or currently detained in ICE facilities but previously living, working, or going to school in King County in order to be eligible for support.

Approved applicants can receive up to $3,000 per individual and up to $6,000 per household, depending on fees incurred or expected for the year 2022.

King County Relief Fund can provide financial assistance to help King County immigrants who have been disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, but are ineligible for federal stimulus money and unemployment benefits. Approved applicants can receive $1,000.

Call for support: 1-844-724-3737 (Monday to Friday from 9 a.m.–6 p.m.)

CISC is able to help community members access these programs.

Contact Aimee Zhu at 206-393-2110 or aimeez@cisc-seattle.org.