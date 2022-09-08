Japan Fest 2022

Mukai Farm & Garden on Vashon Island will host its 5th annual Japan Fest on Sept. 10 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

This free community event includes Bon Odori, a summer dance for everyone, the Children’s Village, the nominoichi collectibles market, vendors, Taiko drumming, and, of course, food. Legendary keyboardist Philip Woo will also perform.

Japan Fest ends with a lantern labyrinth walk and a showing of Kiki’s Delivery Service at 8 p.m. at the Vashon Theater.

See mukaifarmandgarden.org/japanfest2022 for more details.