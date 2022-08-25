Viet Thanh Nguyen to receive Inspiring Writer Award

The American Writers Museum (AWM) will host its annual OnWord benefit in September to raise funds for the museum’s operations.

One of the evening’s honorees is Viet Thanh Nguyen, a Pulitzer Prize winning novelist, who will receive the Inspiring Writer Award.

Grove Mower, vice chair of the AWM Board of Trustees, said, “There is no one more deserving… [Viet] has made such positive contributions to literature and helped empower so many young writers. His request for the prize money to go directly to the Diasporic Vietnamese Artists Network to support their work of nurturing writers and artists just shows how remarkable he is.”