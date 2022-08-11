Susan Li named a next CFO of Meta

Susan Li will become CFO of Meta—the parent company of Facebook—on Nov. 1.

Li, 36, has served as the VP of finance at Meta since 2008.

“I joined Meta 14 years ago, back when we were a handful of Facebook employees scattered across a few buildings in downtown Palo Alto,” Li wrote in a July 27 LinkedIn.

“I’ve been lucky to work at a company that has grown tremendously during my career.”

The average age of a Fortune 500 CFO is 53. However, there’s a portion of finance chiefs who work at some of America’s largest companies that haven’t yet reached age 40. Li will become the latest addition to the list.