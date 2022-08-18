Solo exhibition by artist Chin Yuen

ArtXchange Gallery in Seattle presents Elevation, a solo exhibition featuring maximalist painter Chin Yuen from Sept. 1–Oct. 22.

With vibrant colors and expressive movement, Yuen creates uplifting and dynamic compositions. Contrasting hues, shapes, and textures are layered in dense, undulating patterns, creating abstracted landscapes and sinuous forms that challenge the conventions of composition and balance.

Born in Malaysia, Yuen studied in Singapore and England before moving to Canada to pursue her Bachelor of Fine Arts from Vancouver’s Emily Carr University of Art and Design and Master of Fine Arts from the University of Victoria, Canada. She has traveled extensively, including years spent teaching art in Japan and Italy.

Yuen’s diverse cultural exposures are an artistic asset that continually inspires and shapes her creative process.

For details on the exhibition, go to artxchange.org.