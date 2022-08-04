Seattle/King County Clinic returning after pandemic hiatus—Volunteers sought for 4-day free clinic providing eye exams, prescription eyeglasses

Seattle/King County Clinic is preparing to open its doors at Seattle Center on Oct. 20-23 to provide eye exams and prescription eyeglasses free of charge to more than 1,000 people in need. To meet this goal, organizers are recruiting hundreds of volunteers. Although no dental or medical care will be offered this year, after more than two years on hiatus, the clinic still expects the interest from prospective patients to be high.

“It’s incredibly difficult to work, go to school, or just get through the day if you have vision problems that affect driving, reading, or seeing, but so many people don’t have access to the vision services they need,” said Dennis Worsham, Interim Director of Public Health–Seattle & King County. “Even if you have health insurance, many plans don’t cover vision care, and there are almost no options for free or low-cost prescription glasses. Seattle/King County Clinic provides immediate relief to people who face barriers to getting critical vision care.”

Led by Seattle Center and Seattle Center Foundation, Seattle/King County Clinic is produced in partnership with healthcare organizations, civic agencies, nonprofits, and private businesses. More than 22,000 volunteers have served as the backbone of the clinic since its inception in 2014.

To find out more about Seattle/King County Clinic, visit seattlecenter.org/skcclinic or call 206-684-7200.