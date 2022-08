Trainers from around the world gathered in Seattle last weekend for Pokémon GO Fest 2022!

Collectively, they caught over 17,000,000 Pokémon, completed 57,000 raids, and explored over 384,000 miles.

Trainers who attended this event investigated Ultra Wormholes and were among the first to encounter the Ultra Beast Buzzwole.

The Pokémon GO Fest 2022 celebrations continue with an in-person event in Sapporo, Japan and the global finale event in August to wrap up the festivities.