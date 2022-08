Local business owner Beth Johnson released a book late last month titled, “Lend to Live: Earn Hassle-Free Passive Income in Real Estate with Private Money Lending.”

Co-authored with Alexandria Breshears, the book details how to create financial freedom and passive income in real estate as a private money lender.

Johnson, who is Vietnamese American and a 2019 recipient of the Northwest Asian Weekly’s Entrepreneurs Award, is the co-founder of Flynn Family Lending.