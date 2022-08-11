Fight Asian Hate rally

SAN FRANCISCO — More than 100 people attended a rally in San Francisco’s Washington Square Park on Aug. 7 to raise awareness and demand change.

Chanting “Fight Asian Hate,” demonstrators marched to Portsmouth Square in Chinatown.

Justin Zhu told KTVU-TV that he decided to help organize the rally in light of recent attacks.

“We called this rally because in the span of a week, two Asian elders in their 70s were brutally attacked, one inside her home in a senior center, another just blocks away from his home,” said Zhu, who helped start Stand With Asian Americans.

Organizers of the rally say they are also calling for a crackdown that includes greater police protection, especially for the elderly.

“We’re here to demand that Chief (William) Scott, within ten days of this rally, host a public town hall so we can come and ask questions to figure out what we’re going to do about Asian violence against our elders,” said Zhu.

The crowd vowed to continue raising their voices until they are heard and changes are made.

Speaking on behalf of Asian elders, Zhu said, “They cannot go outside. They can’t enjoy the sunshine in the parks because they’re being targeted for who they are.”