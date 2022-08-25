Big weekend for Ichiro

SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners will induct Ichiro Suzuki into the team’s Hall of Fame (HOF) on Aug. 27 when Seattle faces Cleveland—the first Asian player in the team’s history to do so. He is also widely expected to become the first Asian player inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown when he becomes eligible in 2025.

Suzuki—more popularly known as Ichiro—will be honored in a series of events this weekend.

His induction ceremony on Saturday will begin at approximately 6:25 p.m. and will be live streamed.

Ichiro Mariners HOF Weekend Post-Game Fireworks will take place on Aug. 26.

Ichiro T-Shirt Night will take place on Saturday, Aug. 27 and Ichiro Mariners Hall of Fame Bobblehead Day will take place on Aug. 28, with bobbleheads going to the first 20,000 fans at T-Mobile Park.

Suzuki spent parts of 14 seasons with the Mariners before retiring in March 2019 after Seattle opened the season with games in his home country of Japan.

Suzuki was a 10-time All-Star, 10-time Gold Glove winner, won two batting titles and was the 2001 Rookie of the Year and MVP in his debut season with the Mariners.

Other events during ichiro’s induction weekend:

Aug. 26 12:10 p.m.

“The meaning of Ichiro” panel discussion

Emceed by Mona Lee Locke at Ellis Pavilion, T-Mobile Park

Aug. 27 1 p.m.

“The impact of Ichiro on both sides of the Pacific” panel discussion

Emceed by Lori Matsukawa and hosted by the Nisei Veterans Committee