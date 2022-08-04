100-year time capsule placed at Uncle Bob’s Place

Community members gathered on Aug. 2 to place a time capsule at Uncle Bob’s Place—the new affordable housing project under construction in the Chinatown-International District (CID).

Community members were invited to contribute notes and mementos to the 100-year time capsule that was placed in the wall at InterIm CDA’s project at 714 South Main Street.

Dr. Marie Rose Wong, Professor Emerita, Urban Planning and Asian American Studies, Seattle University, wrote a little note to include with her marker, and placed in a small acetate slide sleeve so that the paper will make it for 100 years. “For as long as I live, I will remember that the building represents so much to so many people,” she said.

The building is named for Bob Santos, a community activist who devoted his life to the preservation and dignity of the CID, who died in 2016.