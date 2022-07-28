WA students win at rocketry competition

A 10-student team, from Newport High School in Bellevue, placed second at the International Rocketry Challenge held at the Farnborough International Airshow outside London on July 22. The team, who were representing the United States, finished behind Team Japan, with France and the United Kingdom placing third and fourth, respectively.

The Newport High School team includes Arthur Gwozdz, Samuel Chen, Rita Liu, Rose Liu, Brandon Luo, Ethan Luo, Kavin Manivasagam, Vanu Rao, Shreyas Subramanian, and Minghan Sun.

The annual competition challenges middle and high school students to design, build, and launch model rockets to exacting requirements with the goal of inspiring students to pursue careers in aerospace and STEM.

