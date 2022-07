As one of the oldest grocery stores in the Little Saigon neighborhood, Viet Wah Supermarket has been serving our community’s food needs since 1981. It specializes in Vietnamese, Chinese, and Thai products, as well as a full array of grocery staples. Stop by for live seafood, a full-service meat counter, unique kitchenware, and the best produce in the neighborhood.

Viet-Wah Supermarket

1032 S. Jackson St.

Seattle, WA 98104

9 a.m.–7 p.m. Daily

Closed Tuesday

206-329-1399

vietwah.com