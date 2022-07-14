Safety concerns prompt Starbucks to close stores

Starbucks will close six Puget Sound-area stores—including the one at Union Station in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District.

The closure decisions were based on how many crime-related complaints were logged at each store, a company spokesperson said, and whether attempts to lower those rates were successful.

In total, 16 U.S. stores will close by July 31, the company announced on July 11.

Erin Bray, who works at Union Station, told The Seattle Times that she asked for more security, including guards in the cafe lobby, after assaults occurred there.

Starbucks said there is a full-time security guard at Union Station, with an additional security support worker at times. The cafe’s hours were adjusted for safety and the store was closed on weekends.

Bray said additional security wasn’t hired, but that workers generally felt safe and never thought they needed to close the store.