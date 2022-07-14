Northwest Asian Weekly


Ron Ho honored at BAM gala

Nadine Kariya and Bettie Luke wearing Ron Ho’s jewelry designs. Photo provided by Jerry Lee.

Bellevue Arts Museum (BAM) held a live auction and dinner on July 9 at The Westin Bellevue.

The Artful Evening gala and auction honored the late Ron Ho—an art jeweler who died in 2017—and several attendees wore Ho’s jewelry creations at the event.

One of his pieces was auctioned off for $8,000.

Ho’s work was influenced and informed by contrasts of American and Chinese culture and by the cultural diversity he encountered living in the Pacific Northwest. He was the recipient of several distinguished artist and art educator honors.

