Joyale offers two things that most ID restaurants don’t—free parking and seating for over 500 people. You don’t need to wait long for dim sum on weekends for seats. It’s ideal for large groups of friends to meet. Our dim sum is modestly priced and our kitchen is equipped to serve any style of cooking for your favorite seafood entrees and other cuisine. It is a family business. Joyale and Joy are sisters, and Joy owns Joy Palace Restaurant on Martin Luther King Way South.
Joyale Seafood Restaurant
Pacific Rim Center
900 S. Jackson St.,
Seattle, WA 98104
Mon–Fri: 11 a.m.–9 p.m.
Wed: Closed
Sat–Sun: 10 a.m.–9 p.m.
Free parking
206-623-1318
joyaleseattle.com
