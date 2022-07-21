Hwang appointed student trustee on Edmonds College Board of Trustees

Gov. Jay Inslee appointed Shinhae Hwang to the Edmonds College (EC) Board of Trustees as the 10th student trustee. Hwang’s term began July 1 and runs through June 2023.

Hwang is a native of Seoul, South Korea. She previously obtained her bachelor’s in business and master’s in business administration from Korea University and worked in public relations for the Munhwa Broadcasting Company. She went to Edmonds College based on a recommendation from an advisor in South Korea and is taking business-oriented classes and working on her English.

“The education system in America is very different, so I am learning so much,” said Hwang, who aspires to attend law school after completing her studies at EC next spring.

“Many Koreans come to America to study, so I wanted to learn first-hand about America’s educational system and culture.”

“Shinhae has a wealth of experience that gives her unique insights,” said EC President Dr. Amit B. Singh. “Her perspective and passion for serving students will make her a valuable contributor to the board for the next year.”