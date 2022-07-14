Northwest Asian Weekly


Honey Court Restaurant

“Honey Court’s tasty dim sum is always fresh and hot,” said a loyal customer. “It also has unique items, such as steamed spareribs with rice in a pot, which others don’t have.” Its customized seafood dinner is yummy, consisting of stewed soup, roast squab, spicy salt crab and lobster, steamed fish, Peking duck, live prawns, free-range chicken, geoduck, and steamed eel with black bean sauce and north- and south-style Chinese cuisine. Customers have raved about the new beautiful design and artwork in the restaurant.

Crab and lobster mural at Honey Court Seafood, by Sydney Pertl (Photo by Assunta Ng)

516 Maynard Ave. S.
Seattle, WA 98104
Mon–Thurs: 9–2 a.m.
Fri–Sat: 9–3:30 a.m.
Sun: 9–1:30 a.m.
206-292-8828

