“We work hard to give the best dim sum to our customers—fresh and top-quality ingredients, 43 varieties, and the fastest take-out service,” said owner Amy Eng. You can buy as little as one item or as many as you want. Dim Sum King sells over 1,000 hum bows a day. Our customers give us 4- and 5-star ratings. We also sell wholesale to many Asian restaurants in Seattle and Bellevue.

Dim Sum King

617 S. Jackson St.

Seattle, WA 98104

7 a.m.–5 p.m. Daily

Wednesday–Closed

206-682-2823

dimsumkingseattle.com