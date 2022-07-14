Clark County swears in first Asian American judge

Tsering Cornell took her oath of office on July 1 to join Clark County’s Superior Court bench and become the county’s first Asian American judge, and the first Tibetan American judge in the U.S.

Gov. Jay Inslee appointed Cornell in May to replace Judge Scott Collier.

Cornell has worked for the attorney general’s Vancouver office since 2018, representing the Department of Children, Youth, and Families, as well as Clark College, Lower Columbia College, and the Center for Childhood Deafness and Hearing Loss/School for the Deaf.

Before that, she worked for the attorney general and secretary of state in Olympia.

Cornell grew up in Clark County and has been a member of the Northwest Tibetan Cultural Association since 2000.