AAPI candidates on the primary election ballot

King County Elections (KCE) has mailed out over 1.4 million ballots to registered voters across King County for the 2022 Primary election on Aug. 2. KCE is projecting 45% turnout for this election. In 2020, Primary turnout in King County reached 56%. In 2018, voters turned out at 43%.

The Primary election ballot will feature 162 candidates across 52 offices, 42 contested Precinct Committee Officer races, and six ballot measures.

If you still haven’t received your ballot yet, call KCE at 206-296-VOTE (8683).

Here are the AAPI candidates on the ballot.

Federal

U.S. Senator

Dan Phan Doan

U.S. Representative,

Congressional District 7

Pramila Jayapal

U.S. Representative,

Congressional District 9

Sea Chan

U.S. Representative,

Congressional District 10

Marilyn Strickland

State

Secretary of State

Steve Hobbs

Representative, Legislative District 1

Davina Duerr

Representative, Legislative District 17

Anthony Ho

Representative, Legislative District 27

Dhaval Patel

Representative, Legislative District 32

Cindy Ryu

Representative, Legislative District 33

Mia Su-Ling Gregerson

Representative, Legislative District 37

Sharon Tomiko Santos

Representative, Legislative District 41

My-Linh Thai

Elle Nguyen

Representative, Legislative District 42

Kamal Bhachu

Senator, Legislative District 45

Manka Dhingra

Ryika Hooshangi

Senator, Legislative District 47

Satwinder Kaur

Representative, Legislative District 48

Vandana Slatter

County

Lewis, Commissioner District 3

Harry Bhagwandin

The following candidates have already advanced to the General Election:

King County, Prosecuting Attorney

Leesa Manion

King County, Southwest Electoral District, Judge Position 4

Fa’amomoi Masaniai, Jr.

King County, West Electoral District, Judge Position 2

Kuljinder Dhillon

King County, West Electoral District, Judge Position 4

Gregg Hirakawa

City of Seattle,

Municipal Court Judge Position 2

Andrea Chin

City of Seattle,

Municipal Court Judge Position 3

Pooja Vaddadi

Thurston Superior Court,

Judge Position 9

Indu Thomas

Everett District Court,

Judge Position 2

Tam Bui

WA Supreme Court, Justice Position 1

Mary Yu

Ballots must be postmarked by Election Day, Aug. 3, or returned to one of the 76 drop box locations across the county, including the newest locations in Woodinville and Queen Anne. Drop boxes are open 24-hours, seven days a week, until 8 p.m. sharp on Election Day.

The deadline to register to vote online is July 25. Voters can register and vote through 8 p.m. on Election Day at any of KCE’s Vote Center locations.

If there are any AAPI candidates we missed, please let us know at

editor@nwasianweekly.com.