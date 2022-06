Officers arrested a 31-year-old suspect in connection with a stabbing in the Chinatown-International District (CID) on June 7.

The victim was stabbed in the neck and officers found him at the intersection of 5th Avenue and South Jackson Street. His attacker had fled the scene.

On June 13, officers were patrolling Westlake Park and recognized the woman from a bulletin about the stabbing.

Police booked her into the King County Jail for assault.