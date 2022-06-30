Man shot, killed in CID

Detectives are investigating after a man was shot and killed in an encampment in the Chinatown-International District (CID) last week.

At 12:04 a.m. on June 24, police responded to 12th Avenue South and South Lane Street for reports that a man had been shot. Officers arrived and found a 31-year-old man with a fatal gunshot wound. Seattle Fire Department Medics responded and pronounced him dead.

Officers secured the area and began searching for witnesses.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.