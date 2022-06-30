CISC to launch Summer Learning Program

SEATTLE — Chinese Information and Service Center (CISC) is launching a Summer Learning Program to provide culturally-relevant education and engaging activities this summer for 20 preschool and more than 60 elementary school students who reside in the City of Seattle.

The curriculum will include English literacy, math, culture and world, and physical activity and incorporate STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and math) using interactive group activities to nurture curiosity and inquiry. In addition, students will have the opportunity to attend planned field trips to the Museum of Flight, Kelsey Creek Farm, Seahurst Park Beach (hosted by the Seattle Aquarium), and much more.

“We’re excited to enable more than 80 youth to continue their education this summer through interactive and hands-on learning,” said Michael Itti, executive director of CISC. “The pandemic has impacted their education and launching this summer learning program reflects our commitment to the next generation and responding to community needs.”

“Since we launched our After School Program in 1996 and Bilingual Preschool in 2006, CISC has served thousands of youth over the decades,” said Hueiling Chan, program director at CISC. “We are delighted when youth come back years later and tell us about CISC’s positive impact in their lives.”

The eight week program will include an online tutoring option to enable additional students to participate since the in-person program is limited by classroom space.

For more information, visit cisc-seattle.org.