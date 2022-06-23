California home vandalized with anti-Asian graffiti

SAN LEANDRO, California — Police in San Leandro, California arrested a man on hate crime charges after multiple instances of anti-Asian graffiti were found on a home along Inverness Street.

According to a news release, someone vandalized a for-sale sign in front of the home on June 18. The spray-painted graffiti on the sign included a racial epithet within an anti-Asian message.

The real estate agent for the home said he did not initially want to report the incident to police. But the next day, when the graffiti was discovered to be say “NO G**KS” on the home’s garage, he and the homeowner collectively decided it was time to speak out.

“I was struggling. I’m Asian and just doing business. I was wondering if I should stand up. We have to call the police,” said the agent, who wanted to remain anonymous.

Investigators say the realtor, property owners, and most recent tenants of the home are all of Asian descent.

Nicholas Swyers, 25, was arrested on June 20, and officers recovered evidence linking Swyers to the crime during the execution of their search warrant.

“This is an unfortunate reminder that hate and racism do exist. But, this is also a reminder that the San Leandro Police Department will unequivocally not stand for this behavior and dedicate the necessary resources to bring these perpetrators to justice,” said Lieutenant Matthew Barajas.