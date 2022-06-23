Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell, SBA Regional Administrator Mike Fong, and Seattle Port Commissioner Sam Cho attended a special AAPI Exporter Roundtable last month—where a select group of AAPI business owners or exporters were invited.

The attendees were Y.P. Chan, CEO of Avidian Technologies; Martha Lee, president of Ethnic Chamber of Commerce Coalition; Winston Lee, CEO of Junwell; Liam Li, CFO of a large hedge fund in Seattle; Dr. Tom Long, CEO of Haymingway; Dr. Wei-Min Lu, CEO of Anchora (Shanghai); Dr. Chris Own, CEO of Voxa; Thuy Van, managing director of ALV and co-CEO of Long Van Group; Carol Ye, CEO of Farm Breeze International; Ben Zhang, CEO of Greater Pacific Industries; and Jeff Zhu, co-founder of Seattle Voctech.

The organizer said part of the key discussion was how the anti-Asian hate climate and how the rivalry between the U.S. and China is impacting all AAPI business owners.