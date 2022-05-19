Village Gardens ribbon cutting ceremony

Mayor Bruce Harrell was on hand last month to cut the ribbon in front of the new Village Gardens development, where 10 of the new homes are reserved for income-restricted buyers and six are being sold at market rate in a project built on land provided by the City of Seattle for affordable housing, and funded by a public investment of $2.3 million, including $1.2 million from the Seattle Housing Levy.

The Village Gardens’ partnership included the Homestead Community Land Trust, Edge Developers, and Africatown Community Land Trust.

Village Gardens is located at 1318 Yakima Avenue South. You can learn more at villagegardenstownhomes.com.