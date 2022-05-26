Northwest Asian Weekly

Seattle-Tacoma Fukuoka Kenjinkai begins 115th year

Seattle-Tacoma Fukuoka Kenjinkai President Christina Swadener (second from left) with her nephew Ryo (left), Hiroshi Eto (right) and his wife, Mitsuko.

Regional kenjinkais (a kenjinkai is an association whose membership was originally based upon and conceived by people coming from the same prefecture in Japan) from several Japan prefectures assembled in the Fisher Pavilion for the Seattle Cherry Blossom Festival last month to share their prefecture’s points of interest with visitors. It was a great way to start the 115th anniversary year by visiting with familiar faces at the various prefecture booths, and the Japan Business Association.

Live demonstrations and informative talks were offered on two stages throughout the day.

