Korean Music Association’s 42nd Annual Concert

Seattle— On June 12, 2022, the Korean Music Association (KMA) of Washington will present its 42nd Annual Concert at Illsley Ball Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall.

Under the executive direction of Yujin Kim, the president of KMA, the concert will feature a variety of classical music from across Korea and the Western hemisphere. This performance is intended to deliver a message of hope to communities that have been affected in the pandemic including the economic downturn, sudden separation from loved ones, Black Lives Matter movement, and Asian hate crimes.

The 42nd regular concert, which will comfort the broken and stiff hearts of many and sing a song of unity, is being prepared as a free admission concert inviting “first responders” in the medical field who have worked hard at the forefront.

The performers include Joo Won Kang, South Korean baritone, who made his Metropolitan Opera debut this season as Marcello in La Boheme; lyric mezzo-soprano Soon Cho who has gained recognition for her sensitive artistry and winning execution on the recital, concert, and opera stages in Australia, Belgium, Bulgaria, China, Canada, France, Great Britain, Italy, New Zealand, South Korea, and across the United States; soprano Yujin Kim who was KMA president in 2020 and won first place at the Civic Opera Competition, Marie Levine Competition, and Bellini Opera Group Competition;

pianist Kyungsin Kim who won the Artist International Young Artist Competition and her subsequent New York debut solo recital was held at Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall;

and violinist Lisa An who has been a winner of various competitions including the Washington State MTNA, State OPUS Music Competition, Evergreen Philharmonic Concerto, Eastshore Solo and Ensemble Festival, Russian Chamber Music, Korean Music Association Young Artist, and the Seattle Bach Festival.

Admission to the concert is free.

To get invitation tickets in person, go to kmawa.org or email kmawa80@gmail.com.