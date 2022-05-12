James Hong gets star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

James Hong, one of the most prolific Asian American actors in history, got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on May 10.

Hong, 93, who was joined by celebrity guest speakers, including Daniel Dae Kim, unveiled his star in a ceremony, becoming one of just 19 people of Asian descent to make it on the walk.

Kim said, “No one will have blazed the trail the way that James Hong has. … Today, during the heart of Asian Pacific American Heritage Month, it’s only fitting that we honor someone who personifies the term ‘trailblazer.’”