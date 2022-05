Chinese American Citizens Alliance (CACA) Seattle will hold its annual banquet on June 5 at China Harbor Restaurant, in celebration of its 11th anniversary.

This year, the Fred Yee Citizens Award honorees are author Ron Chew and UW Professor of English Shawn Wong. The first Rising Star recipients are Garrett Lee and Olivia Guo, co-founders of the Education Coalition for Asian American Representation.

For tickets, go to cacaseattle.org.