The Seattle Chinatown-International District (CID) Food Walk is back on Saturday, April 30.

As part of the Year of the Tiger celebration, 38 vendor booths will line the streets, and dance performances and music will happen throughout the main stage at Hing Hay Park.

Organized by the Chinatown-International District Business Improvement Association, the Food Walk features items from dozens of CID eateries for only $6.