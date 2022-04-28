“We Hereby Refuse” creators win 40th Annual AKCHO Award

The Association of King County Historical Organizations (AKCHO) announced the recipients of its 40th Annual AKCHO Awards.

The annual AKCHO Awards honor people, projects, and organizations who have done outstanding work to promote, preserve, and share history and heritage in King County.

Award winners this year include Frank Abe, Tamiko Nimura, Ross Ishikawa, and Matt Sasaki for their graphic novel, “We Hereby Refuse: Japanese American Resistance to Wartime Incarceration.”

Eugenia Woo was also awarded the Willard Jue Memorial Award for Staff for her work as Director of Preservation Services at Historic Seattle.