Vashon Center for the Arts to exhibit Akio Takamori’s work

Vashon Center for the Arts will feature works by former Vashon Island resident and renowned ceramic artist Akio Takamori, beginning on May 6.

While not a retrospective, the exhibit, curated by his wife Vicky, will be an overview of Takamori’s work. The Japanese American artist died in 2017 at the age of 67, of pancreatic cancer.

On display and for sale will be prints made throughout his career; ceramics courtesy of his Seattle gallery, James Harris; and pieces from Vicky’s private collection that relate to his time on Vashon.

Takamori grew up on Japan’s southern island Kyushu. Influences in his artwork hail back to post World War II Japan and a childhood home full of aunts and uncles, and nurses from his father’s medical clinic, which was attached to the house.