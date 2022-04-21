The Washington State Historical Society, writer and public historian Tamiko Nimura, and Tacoma Arts Live are teaming up to host a program commemorating the 80th anniversary of the forced eviction of Japanese and Japanese American people living in Tacoma.

Languages of Memory: A South Sound Japanese American Day of Remembrance, will take place at the Washington State History Museum on May 17, from 6-8:30 p.m.

The South Sound Day of Remembrance marks the anniversary of the wartime eviction of more than 700 Japanese Americans from Tacoma on May 17 and 18, 1942. The anniversary is an opportunity for all to reflect on the historical connections and parallels between past and present.

Nimura will read from her memoir-in-progress, Pilgrimage: One Japanese American Daughter’s Journey through Grief, Memory, and History. The memoir explores the personal, historical, and psychological afterlife of Japanese American wartime incarceration.

No registration is needed and the program is free.