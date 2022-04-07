Nicole Lee is Chicago’s first Chinese American alderperson

The Chicago City Council unanimously confirmed Nicole Lee as the city’s first Chinese American alderperson on March 38.

Lee has deep roots in Chicago’s Chinatown, saying she and her two sons “represent the fourth generation of Lees” to live in the same building in the neighborhood her grandparents purchased.

At a news conference, she said, “I cannot be more proud to represent the people that came before me, the communities that raised me, and the neighborhoods that my boys are growing up in today.”

Former Alderperson Ameya Pawar was the first Asian American to be elected to the Chicago City Council, representing the 47th Ward.