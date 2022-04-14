Nguyen to receive EMILY’s List award

EMILY’s List, the nation’s largest resource for women in politics, announced that the 2022 Gabrielle Giffords Rising Star Award will be awarded to Georgia state Rep. Bee Nguyen. The award will be presented at the We Are EMILY Gala on May 3.

In a news release, Laphonza Butler, president of EMILY’s List, said, “Nguyen has shaped history through her fierce defense of democracy during her time in office as she led the successful effort to restore voting rights to over 53,000 people impacted by a racist voter suppression policy in Georgia and fought back against the Trump campaign’s false claims of fraud after the 2020 presidential election… She is a proven champion of voting rights, reproductive freedom, and equality.”

EMILY’s List endorsed Nguyen’s campaign for the State House in 2020 and has endorsed her in her current race for Georgia secretary of state.