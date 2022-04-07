Microsoft hires Carmen Best

She resigned as Seattle’s Police Chief—but Carmen Best has been busy at Microsoft as the company’s director of Global Security Risk Operations.

On her LinkedIn page, Best said she is “Responsible for global virtual security operations team, intelligence, executive threat intel, special asset security, event security, travel security, security risk operations, security program management office (PMO).”

Best, 57, was reportedly a finalist last year to become police chief with the New York Police Department. She was the first Black woman to lead the Seattle Police Department.

She is also a member of the AI ethics board at Axon, a company that makes law enforcement body cameras and other technology.