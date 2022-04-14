Harrell names search committee for new SDOT director

Mayor Bruce Harrell announced on April 8 a committee to help find a permanent director for the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT).

Committee members, including Cassie Chinn of the Wing Luke Museum, Lee Lambert of Cascade Bike Club, Rizwan Rizwi of Muslim Housing Services, Monisha Singh of Chinatown International District Business Improvement Association, and Yu-Ann Youn of SDOT’s Transportation Equity Workgroup and a University of Washington student, were selected for their technical expertise and vision, lived experiences with the transportation system, and ability to leverage networks to market the position, collect feedback, and provide information to support the process and selection.

The search committee will meet for the first time this month and begin considering candidates in May before a final selection is made this summer.