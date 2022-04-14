Fong joins Chase as Community Manager

Longtime banker Rocky Fong recently took on a new role at Chase in Seattle as Community Manager, a newly created role.

Fong’s mission is to provide community residents with access to tools and resources available to help achieve their financial goals. The role is part of JPMorgan Chase’s five-year racial equity commitment of $30 billion towards addressing the racial wealth gap.

At the branch on 301 Broadway East in Seattle, Fong will build and nurture relationships with key community leaders, nonprofit partners, and small businesses at the neighborhood level.

“Working in corporate social responsibility earlier in my career, I saw a number of customers who didn’t know where to start or how to reach their financial goals, ranging from savings, budgeting, and even how to build and start credit,” said Fong. “In my new role, I’m serving the Seattle community at a much deeper level.”

Born and raised in Hong Kong, Fong has resided in Seattle with his family since 1997.