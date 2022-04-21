Evelyn Yim Hou: 1963-2022

Family members, friends and loved ones gathered on April 19 to bid farewell to Evelyn Hou.

She died on April 7 at age 58.

Her sister, Chris Lew, wrote on Facebook, “We are at a loss for words for what [her] three children have been through in such a short time.”

Hou’s husband died less than six months ago—on October 22, 2021.

Lew has started a GoFundMe page for Leon, Lena and Ian Hou—the couple’s three children.

Evelyn and Shula Hou owned Bellevue Embroidery in the Factoria Mall, but transitioned to an online-only model recently.

Lew said after the death of her husband, Evelyn “stayed strong for her children and was determined to continue and evolve their business, serving the community and clients that cherished her and that she cherished equally.

Unfathomably, the family was struck by tragedy again within months. Evelyn started feeling unwell and, on March 16th, was admitted to Overlake Hospital, where she stayed for a week to manage the pain and administer tests. After x-ray examination, CT scan, and biopsy, the results revealed she had an aggressive metastatic cancer in the liver and lungs, a terminal diagnosis.”

Hou was a member of the Bellevue Chamber for over 20 years. On its Facebook page, the organization stated, “We will always remember her dedication to her community, her business, and her family.”

Hou was also a long-time friend and sponsor of the Miss Washington Organization.

“I met Evelyn at my very first local competition in Washington,” said Miss Olympics 2022 Jerica Huang on Facebook. “I immediately felt her generous, encouraging spirit when she gifted us all custom T-shirts and captured beautiful competition photos on her camera. Year after year, she continued to create custom shirts and masks for us and support us at every pageant event. Her servant heart was matched by her brilliant creativity through custom embroidery and printing.”

Miss India USA 2017 Shree Saini also chimed in on Facebook.

“I do not want to believe you are gone. Whenever I would attend any local events, you would be the first person I would want to see and hug tight. You continue to live in all our hearts.”

Sheri Rainey Backous said, “Evelyn Hou was always so gracious and kind to hundreds of people, especially to the women in the Miss Washington/Miss Washington’s Outstanding Teen programs. She was still grieving the loss of her husband … and now her three children are left without parents. Her legacy will live on.”

Don Lee posted, “To my loyal & good friend ever since junior high school, Swag Queen & biz partner who had followed me into two different businesses; and always generously offered me front row V.I.P. sponsor tickets to beauty pageants and fashion shows events …You are dearly missed …and will live forever in my memory.”

Lew said the money raised will be placed into an account for the Hou household so that they can continue to stay in the home that they’ve known while they heal and continue their education.