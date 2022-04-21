Eng building sold to a Korean company after a fire

By Assunta Ng

NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

Two years ago, a fire destroyed the Eng Suey Sun Plaza at 815 South Weller. The estimated loss of the property was about $2.5 million in addition to the loss of 13 businesses with heavy medical and baking equipment and one nonprofit inside the building.

The property, with over 20,000 square feet, was sold for $8 million recently to a Korean company which plans to develop the property. Built in 1989, the Eng building was one of the largest family association properties at the time in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District (CID). It was a unique commercial building with 24 parking spots, an important asset in the CID. The businesses housed there included many diverse and pioneering businesses owned by refugees and immigrants from Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and Vietnam.

“I can’t tell you how happy I am (that the property is sold),” said Linwena Eng, who was the first president of Eng Family Association Women’s Auxiliary close to three decades ago. “I am excited. I cried so much when the building was burnt down.” An Eng family member from Boston learned about the fire from a television report. He called the Seattle chapter members to check it out. There was no one in the building and no members happened to be in Chinatown so the local members couldn’t verify immediately.

When it was confirmed that it was indeed Seattle’s Eng building, “I broke down and cried,” said Linwena. She had cried many times since the fire for another reason. Aside from feeling devastated, the headaches from the aftermath were too much for the old guards to deal with.

“The homeless got inside the property even though it was fenced,” said the association’s former president, Francis Wong (whose Chinese last name is Eng).

“There was graffiti all over the remaining walls.”

“Even before the fire, the homeless had sneaked inside our headquarters and cooked meals,” said Nelson Eng, an elderly and former building manager. “Now they came back and set up big tents inside by breaking the fence. They also set up fires to cook.”

The Engs had to hire security to watch the property and continued to pay property taxes even though the building was gone. Nelson’s initial wish was to rebuild. They had also researched development for the property.

But the amount of investment was too big, Wong said.

“To build eight stories takes too much money. If we don’t sell it, we still need to pay for property taxes. And we have no cash. So we did the math, and we have to sell. And all the senior leaders agree.”

“We (leaders) are all old,” Linwena said. At 81, she is not even the oldest. Robert Eng, the association’s oldest, is 93, and Nelson, who used to manage the building, is 85. After the fire, the Engs did get together and invited some influential Engs at Ocean Star Restaurant (formerly Sun Ya) to discuss the property’s future. But the last two years had accomplished nothing but talk.

“To get things done, you need to organize and recruit the younger generation to help,” said Linwena. “But they don’t come to our activities any more. We just don’t have the ability to rebuild and develop the property.”

After two years, the leaders finally realized that the best solution for the property was to sell it. “It was a relief that the property is now sold,” said Wong.

Wong said other groups had shown interest towards the property, including the International Community Health System, which is located nearby.

“When this group (buyer) came to us, they seemed easy to work with. It was a good fit. It didn’t require a lot of steps. It’s a big company. The terms are good.”

Wong said it took no more than five weeks to close the deal. Eng family members shared with the buyer name is 8 S. Weller LLC., a corporation whose parent company owns and operates hotels and multifamily projects.

The Asian Weekly had contacted the realtor who represents the Korean corporation. He did not return our call.

With the amount of cash in hand, the next step for the association is to find another smaller property to buy to keep the association going. Ideally, it should be located in Chinatown. If not, Beacon Hill is also doable, Wong said. Before the members can buy another property, they are also open to renting a temporary office in CID.

On Facebook, Alvin Wong wrote that “the Eng Suey Family Association will donate the guardian lions to the Wing Luke Museum, to preserve these statues as part of Chinatown’s history.”

To celebrate a new chapter of the association, it plans to have a dinner on May 14 at the Joyale Restaurant. This will be its first event since the pandemic to celebrate Mother’s Day, as well as its recent sale of the property.

The Engs had felt hopelessness and grief after the fire. Now, that’s been replaced by joy and hope for a new beginning.

Assunta can be reached at assunta@nwasianweekly.com.