Deadly shooting in CID

Detectives are investigating after a man died from a gunshot wound in the International District on April 2.

Officers were dispatched to a report of a man down at 6th Avenue South and South Weller Street at 6:20 am. Officers arrived and found a 50-year-old man with a suspected gunshot wound.

Seattle Fire Department Medics arrived and transported the man to Harborview Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

Anyone with information on this case should call the tip line at (206)-233-5000.