BonsaiFest! is back

Whether it’s your first time ever seeing bonsai in person or you are a devoted bonsai practitioner, the Pacific Bonsai Museum’s third BonsaiFest will be held on May 7 and 8.

Attendees will get to see hundreds of beautiful bonsai in an enchanting, woodsy setting. Azalea, wisteria, and other flowering bonsai are likely to be at ‘peak bloom.’

There will also be live bonsai demonstrations where you can see how the bonsai are maintained and talk to bonsai artists about their craft, or take an independent audio tour of the collection.

For more information, go to pacificbonsaimuseum.org.